How to optimize your at-home workspace--and your child’s, too
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Working from home is becoming significantly more common during the pandemic, with many employees unsure if they will ever go back to the physical office full time.
For children, at-home schoolwork is more common as well, whether it’s heftier homework assignments or full-time virtual schooling.
Adam Pickens is the managing director of the Texas A&M Ergonomics Center and an instructional associate professor in the Environmental & Occupational Health Department of the Texas A&M School of Public Health. He joined Brazos Valley This Morning to explain how to use household items to make small adjustments to optimize your workspace.
Adults
- Chair seats should allow for your legs to rest comfortably.
- Use something as a footrest if your feet don’t touch flat on the ground
- Ideally, you should have 2-3 fingers width between the back of your knee and your seat edge
- Forearms should be supported either on chair arms or the work surface while keeping your shoulders relaxed
- Minimize contact with sharp corners
- The backrest should be upright and slightly reclined
- Adjust monitor height so that the top of the screen is about even with eye level
- Monitors should be about an arm’s length away
- Use external keyboards/mice when working primarily on a laptop
- Use a laptop stand to raise the monitor when use is prolonged
- Lower the feet on keyboards if present in design to keep fingertips as low as possible when typing
- Make sure the mouse fits your hand to encourage proper use
- Move the mouse and keyboard closer to you so you don’t have to reach
- Don’t have lighting directly behind you to minimize glare on the screen
- 90-degree lighting is optimal
- Ambient lighting is a good option with no clear single source
- Don’t forget to move. Take breaks and walk around.
- About 20-30 minutes is the optimal work time for incorporating short 2-3 minute breaks
Kids
- Stand when you can for short periods
- Counters, ironing boards, aftermarket desk risers are all potential options
- Older children can take some of the “fit” recommendations from that adults
- Use external peripherals (mouse/keyboard) when working on a laptop for extended periods
- Raise the laptop monitor to fit when working for extended periods
- It’s assumed that a lot of kids will be using a laptop of some kind. Movement is key.
- Don’t stay too long in one position.
- Try several different “workstations” and rotate through them to minimize poor postures
- Limit distractions
- Noise, family members, “entertainment” both in the environment and on the device
- Noise-canceling headphones are a good option to block ambient noise, or earplugs if necessary
