Advertisement

How to optimize your at-home workspace--and your child’s, too

Workspace optimization
Workspace optimization
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Working from home is becoming significantly more common during the pandemic, with many employees unsure if they will ever go back to the physical office full time.

For children, at-home schoolwork is more common as well, whether it’s heftier homework assignments or full-time virtual schooling.

Adam Pickens is the managing director of the Texas A&M Ergonomics Center and an instructional associate professor in the Environmental & Occupational Health Department of the Texas A&M School of Public Health. He joined Brazos Valley This Morning to explain how to use household items to make small adjustments to optimize your workspace.

Adults

  • Chair seats should allow for your legs to rest comfortably.
  • Use something as a footrest if your feet don’t touch flat on the ground
  • Ideally, you should have 2-3 fingers width between the back of your knee and your seat edge
  • Forearms should be supported either on chair arms or the work surface while keeping your shoulders relaxed
  • Minimize contact with sharp corners
  • The backrest should be upright and slightly reclined
  • Adjust monitor height so that the top of the screen is about even with eye level
  • Monitors should be about an arm’s length away
  • Use external keyboards/mice when working primarily on a laptop
    • Use a laptop stand to raise the monitor when use is prolonged
  • Lower the feet on keyboards if present in design to keep fingertips as low as possible when typing
  • Make sure the mouse fits your hand to encourage proper use
  • Move the mouse and keyboard closer to you so you don’t have to reach
  • Don’t have lighting directly behind you to minimize glare on the screen
    • 90-degree lighting is optimal
    • Ambient lighting is a good option with no clear single source
  • Don’t forget to move. Take breaks and walk around.
    • About 20-30 minutes is the optimal work time for incorporating short 2-3 minute breaks

Kids

  • Stand when you can for short periods
    • Counters, ironing boards, aftermarket desk risers are all potential options
  • Older children can take some of the “fit” recommendations from that adults
    • Use external peripherals (mouse/keyboard) when working on a laptop for extended periods
    • Raise the laptop monitor to fit when working for extended periods
  • It’s assumed that a lot of kids will be using a laptop of some kind. Movement is key.
    • Don’t stay too long in one position.
    • Try several different “workstations” and rotate through them to minimize poor postures
  • Limit distractions
    • Noise, family members, “entertainment” both in the environment and on the device
    • Noise-canceling headphones are a good option to block ambient noise, or earplugs if necessary

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ergonomic workspaces for children

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Ergonomic workspaces for adults

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Special Sunday service in Iola for local woman’s 100th birthday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Vivian McDougald is celebrating her 100th birthday at the church she worked at for 35 years before retiring at age 94.

News

Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle in Bryan

Updated: 11 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

Latest News

News

Sunday Night Weather Update 10/11

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Special Sunday service in Iola for local woman’s 100th birthday

Updated: 11 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

News

North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church continues to thrive holding virtual services

Updated: 11 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

News

Large Trump parade rolls through Bryan and College Station

Updated: 11 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

News

Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle in Bryan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette and Mia Montgomery
Bryan police are investigating a deadly crash Sunday night on Highway 21 near FM 2818.

News

Sunday Evening Weather Update 10/11

Updated: 15 hours ago