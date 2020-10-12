How to optimize your at-home workspace--and your child’s, too

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Working from home is becoming significantly more common during the pandemic, with many employees unsure if they will ever go back to the physical office full time.

For children, at-home schoolwork is more common as well, whether it’s heftier homework assignments or full-time virtual schooling.

Adam Pickens is the managing director of the Texas A&M Ergonomics Center and an instructional associate professor in the Environmental & Occupational Health Department of the Texas A&M School of Public Health. He joined Brazos Valley This Morning to explain how to use household items to make small adjustments to optimize your workspace.

Adults

Chair seats should allow for your legs to rest comfortably.

Use something as a footrest if your feet don’t touch flat on the ground

Ideally, you should have 2-3 fingers width between the back of your knee and your seat edge

Forearms should be supported either on chair arms or the work surface while keeping your shoulders relaxed

Minimize contact with sharp corners

The backrest should be upright and slightly reclined

Adjust monitor height so that the top of the screen is about even with eye level

Monitors should be about an arm’s length away

Use external keyboards/mice when working primarily on a laptop Use a laptop stand to raise the monitor when use is prolonged

Lower the feet on keyboards if present in design to keep fingertips as low as possible when typing

Make sure the mouse fits your hand to encourage proper use

Move the mouse and keyboard closer to you so you don’t have to reach

Don’t have lighting directly behind you to minimize glare on the screen 90-degree lighting is optimal Ambient lighting is a good option with no clear single source

Don’t forget to move. Take breaks and walk around. About 20-30 minutes is the optimal work time for incorporating short 2-3 minute breaks



Kids

Stand when you can for short periods Counters, ironing boards, aftermarket desk risers are all potential options

Older children can take some of the “fit” recommendations from that adults Use external peripherals (mouse/keyboard) when working on a laptop for extended periods Raise the laptop monitor to fit when working for extended periods

It’s assumed that a lot of kids will be using a laptop of some kind. Movement is key. Don’t stay too long in one position. Try several different “workstations” and rotate through them to minimize poor postures

Limit distractions Noise, family members, “entertainment” both in the environment and on the device Noise-canceling headphones are a good option to block ambient noise, or earplugs if necessary



