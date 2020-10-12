Advertisement

John Raney and Janet Dudding want to serve in Texas House of Representatives for District 14

Voters will decide who they want to represent the Bryan / College Station area in Austin.
Janet Dudding and John Raney want to serve in Austin in the Texas House.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Bryan residents are competing to be your representative in Austin for Texas House District 14. Voters will get to choose soon who they want to represent District 14 in the Texas House.

Both Candidates are from Bryan. John Raney, the Republican candidate is seeking another term while Janet Dudding is the Democratic candidate.

“I’m Janet Dudding. I’m running for State House District 14 which is Bryan / College Station," said Dudding, during her introduction.

Dudding is a certified public accountant and believes that experience will help her serve in Austin.

“I am a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a certified public accountant but I’m not your typical certified public accountant," said Dudding. “I’m not who you call when you need help on your income tax, filing your income taxes. I’m who you call when you need to make sure that your taxes are well spent. I’m a governmental accountant.”

When asked why she’s running for office she said it’s about supporting her values.

“The budget coming out of Austin right now are not reflecting our values. We value clean air, clean water, clean energy, we value good health. We value a living wage and we value equality and justice for all and we’re not seeing those values coming out," said Dudding.

”I’m John Raney, I’m currently your State Representative for House District 14 and I’m running for re-election," said Raney.

John Raney, a small business owner, has served since 2011.

“This next session is going to be one that is going to require some experience which I feel like I have, we’re going to have a very tight budget. We’re going to go through redistricting," Raney said.

He said some key issues include growing our economy, transportation and addressing tighter state finances.

”Well the biggest issue is going to be having an adequate supply of money to build the budget for the State of Texas. We’re hopeful that we can do that in a manner that we can save the amount of moneys that we had allocated to public education the last session and that’s very important, particularly to me," said Raney.

Early voting begins Tuesday. The opening day of the 87th Texas Legislative Session is Jan. 12.

