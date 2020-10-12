Advertisement

Juanita’s Tex-Mex Cantina coming to Century Square

A new restaurant is coming in early 2021.
Juanita's will open in early 2021.
Juanita's will open in early 2021.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new restaurant is coming soon to Century Square in College Station.

Juanita’s Tex-Mex Cantina will open in early 2021. The new restaurant will be next to The Green and overlook the George Hotel’s Courtyard Pool. Juanita’s will be in the building formerly occupied by the restaurant Poppy.

We have our previous story about the new restaurant here.

