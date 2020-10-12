Mond’s Record-Breaking Performance Earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond earned Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors after leading the Aggies to victory over No. 4 Florida and becoming A&M’s all-time passing yardage leader, the league office announced Monday.

In the victory, Mond passed for 338 yards to became A&M’s all-time leader with 8,224 yards while also holding the program career records in completions (680) and attempts (1,168). Saturday marked the seventh 300-yard passing game of Mond’s career and the second time he has thrown for over 300 yards in back-to-back games.

Mond’s stellar performance outdueled the Gators to register A&M’s first win over a top-five team since defeating No. 3 Auburn on the road, 41-38, in 2014, and the first top-five win at Kyle Field since knocking off No. 1 Oklahoma, 30-26, in 2002.

The San Antonio native commanded the Maroon & White offense to new heights as Isaiah Spiller posted 174 yards on the ground while Caleb Chapman registered 151 yards through the air, marking the first time in program history that A&M has had a 150-yard receiver and 150-yard rusher in the same game.

Monday’s honor marked the first time an Aggie was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week since Trayveon Williams earned the title following his 228-yard rushing performance in a 38-24 victory over Ole Miss on Nov. 10, 2018.

Mond and his teammates take to the road this Saturday with a showdown against Mississippi State in Starkville. The matchup against the Bulldogs is slated to be aired nationally on SEC Network at 3 p.m. (CT) with Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Dawn Davenport on the call.

SEC Player of the Week – October 12

OFFENSE

Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

DEFENSE

Jordan Wright, LB, Kentucky

SPECIAL TEAMS

Max Duffy, P, Kentucky

FRESHMAN

Connor Bazelak, QB, Missouri

OFFENSIVE LINE

Sadarius Hutcherson, OG, South Carolina

DEFENSIVE LINE

Azeez Ojulari, DL, Georgia