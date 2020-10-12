New roundabout opens in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A new roundabout is now open in Bryan near Highway 6.

The city recently opened this new roundabout as part of improvements to the street.

The roundabout connects local businesses and neighborhoods and is just west of Highway 6.The city’s engineer tells us it’s a more efficient way to move traffic through this intersection.

“It is probably one of the largest roundabouts that we have in town purposely to really to make sure, we know there’s a number of 18-wheeers that use that overpass and we wanted to make sure they had plenty of room to make the turn so that there’s a large truck apron for them to circulate around and drive over as needed," said Paul Kaspar, Bryan City Engineer.

City staff say about half of the roadway there has been built and utilities should be finished soon.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.