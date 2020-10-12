North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church continues to thrive holding virtual services

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church has yet to hold in-person services since the pandemic began, but their congregation continues to meet virtually as almost all of its members still attend online gatherings.

Associate Minister Bobby Williams says part of the reason the church has not returned to in-person service yet is that many people in their congregation are elderly and more susceptible to COVID-19.

“First and foremost, we just like to hear the voice of God speak to us to say now it’s time or now it’s not time,” said Williams. “We look at the safety of our members and we don’t want to do something just because, but we want to do it because God is telling us to do it."

Williams says the church’s virtual services aren’t missing anything that the physical experience inside their house of worship was able to offer before the start of the pandemic.

“We still take prayer requests. We still extend the privileges of the church. Our finances are stable,” said Williams. “Our pastor preached a sermon at the beginning of this and stated we don’t need a building. We’ve hung onto that and trust God for the things that we need. He’s provided every time."

The North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church holds its services via Zoom and Facebook Live. Williams says those gatherings have been going very well, so well, in fact, the church is looking to get more resources to expand and enhance their virtual capabilities.

“We’re looking to buy more camera equipment so we can keep it going even after we come back together,” said Williams. “We’ve found it to be a good resource to reach out into the community and nationwide. We’ve had some that have tuned in from Alabama, California, and Arkansas, so that’s going really well too.”

According to Williams, the church averages 80 to 85 people who attend a service on any given Sunday. He says there is only one thing that will bring that congregation back under the same roof.

“It’ll be the voice of God, and nothing else,” said Williams. “Our pastor is a strong leader and depends on God’s leadership, so it will be the voice of God to say now is time.”

