Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a deadly crash Sunday night on Highway 21 near FM 2818.

The wreck occurred around 8:30 p.m. in front of a convenience store on Highway 21 in the eastbound lanes.

Police said the eastbound lanes of the highway could be closed for a couple of hours for the crash investigation. One lane westbound remained closed.

More details will be released with information is available.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.