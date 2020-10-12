Advertisement

Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle in Bryan

Eastbound Highway 21 near FM 2818 in Bryan were closed Sunday night due to the crash.
Bryan police are investigating a deadly crash Sunday night on Highway 21 near FM 2818.
Bryan police are investigating a deadly crash Sunday night on Highway 21 near FM 2818.
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The wreck occurred around 8:30 p.m. in front of a convenience store on Highway 21 in the eastbound lanes.

The wreck occurred around 8:30 p.m. in front of a convenience store on Highway 21 in the eastbound lanes.

Police said the eastbound lanes of the highway could be closed for a couple of hours for the crash investigation. One lane westbound remained closed.

More details will be released with information is available.

