Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle in Bryan
Eastbound Highway 21 near FM 2818 in Bryan were closed Sunday night due to the crash.
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a deadly crash Sunday night on Highway 21 near FM 2818.
The wreck occurred around 8:30 p.m. in front of a convenience store on Highway 21 in the eastbound lanes.
Police said the eastbound lanes of the highway could be closed for a couple of hours for the crash investigation. One lane westbound remained closed.
More details will be released with information is available.
