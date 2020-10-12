Positive case of West Nile Virus and Dengue fever confirmed by Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A positive case of West Nile Virus (WNV) and Dengue Fever, two mosquito related diseases, have been confirmed in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County Health District (BCHD).

The WNV case has been detected in the 77803 zip code. The Dengue fever case is travel related, according to BCHD. The resident traveled to Mexico and resides in the 77808 zip code of Brazos County.

The BCHD wants to remind residents that all of Brazos County should be considered positive for WNV.

All Brazos County residents are urged to use the 4D’s to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

DEET All day, Every Day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

All Day long: Day, Dusk, and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors, mosquitoes are active any time day or night.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.