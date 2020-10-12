Advertisement

Positive case of West Nile Virus and Dengue fever confirmed by Brazos County Health District

(Associated Press)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A positive case of West Nile Virus (WNV) and Dengue Fever, two mosquito related diseases, have been confirmed in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County Health District (BCHD).

The WNV case has been detected in the 77803 zip code. The Dengue fever case is travel related, according to BCHD. The resident traveled to Mexico and resides in the 77808 zip code of Brazos County.

The BCHD wants to remind residents that all of Brazos County should be considered positive for WNV.

All Brazos County residents are urged to use the 4D’s to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

  • DEET All day, Every Day:  Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.
  • Dress:  Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.
  • Drain:  Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.
  • All Day long:  Day, Dusk, and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors, mosquitoes are active any time day or night.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cold front blowing a dusty haze across the Brazos Valley

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Hazy skies over the Brazos Valley Monday afternoon as dust from the Plains blow in on behind the latest cold front.

Local

Brazos County Judge agrees to reopen bars

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has decided to allow bars to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

News

John Raney and Janet Dudding want to serve in Texas House of Representatives for District 14

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Janet Dudding and John Raney want to serve in the Texas House for District 14.

Local

Roadway open at Capstone and Wellborn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
College Station police are working a crash that happened at Capstone and Wellborn.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Brazos County hits 7,000 total case mark, 18 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

How to optimize your at-home workspace--and your child’s, too

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Working from home is becoming significantly more common during the pandemic, with many employees unsure if they will ever go back to the physical office full time.

News

Ergonomic workspaces for children

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Ergonomic workspaces for adults

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Local

North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church continues to thrive holding virtual services

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Andy Krauss
The North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church has yet to hold in-person services since the pandemic began, but their congregation continues to meet virtually as almost all of its members still attend the online gatherings.

News

Special Sunday service in Iola for local woman’s 100th birthday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Vivian McDougald is celebrating her 100th birthday at the church she worked at for 35 years before retiring at age 94.