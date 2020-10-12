Riding a roller coaster of fall emotions this week

Hazy views took over the Brazos Valley sky as dust from the Plains blew in behind today’s “cold” front. What’s that? Couldn’t tell a front blew in? Give it a second -- this one was more to scrape away the muggy air which will help dip morning temperatures to the mid and upper 50s by sunrise Tuesday. Warm, but near seasonable for mid-October tomorrow as highs reach the low-to-mid 80s (but again, low humidity!). That humid air rides again Wednesday and Thursday as morning temperatures return to the 60s and highs are closer to (and feel more like) the 90° mark.

A second, better cold front is on the schedule to arrive late Thursday. This one has the potential to drop thermometers from summer to fall Thursday afternoon if it can arrive before close of business. Regardless, Friday starts in the 50s and ends in the low 70s as we kick off the weekend. Overcast skies could let loose a few drops of rain through the morning hours, but odds look low currently (20%). GORGEOUS fall weather is on deck Saturday with outlying upper 40s not ruled out at daybreak. Next week brings a series of ups and downs as a series of cold fronts bobbles highs between the upper 70s and mid-80s Sunday through Wednesday.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 57. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 85. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 59. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 87. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

