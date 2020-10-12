Advertisement

Special Sunday service in Iola for local woman’s 100th birthday

Vivian McDougald is celebrating her 100th birthday at the church she worked at for 35 years before retiring at age 94.
Vivian McDougald joined Iola Missionary Baptist Church in 1931 and attends services every week.
Vivian McDougald joined Iola Missionary Baptist Church in 1931 and attends services every week.((Photos courtesy: Micky McDougald))
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - There was a special Sunday service in Iola to help celebrate the 100th birthday of area resident Vivian McDougald.

Following the service, Mallett Bro’s BBQ was served during a celebration in the fellowship hall.

McDougald joined Iola Missionary Baptist Church in 1931 and still attends services every week. She served as Church Secretary until she retired at the age of 94.

