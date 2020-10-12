Special Sunday service in Iola for local woman’s 100th birthday

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - There was a special Sunday service in Iola to help celebrate the 100th birthday of area resident Vivian McDougald.

➡️This is Vivian McDougald.



She's 100 today. 🎉



She's been a member of Iola Missionary Baptist Church for 89 years. 🙏



She worked there as a secretary for 35 years until she took early retirement at the age of 94. 👀



Happy birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/rsh1w6YtqC — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) October 12, 2020

Following the service, Mallett Bro’s BBQ was served during a celebration in the fellowship hall.

McDougald joined Iola Missionary Baptist Church in 1931 and still attends services every week. She served as Church Secretary until she retired at the age of 94.

