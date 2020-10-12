Texas A&M Football Named FWAA Team of the Week

DALLAS – Texas A&M was named the Football Writers Association of America Team of the Week after earning a 41-38 victory over No. 4 Florida at Kyle Field, the FWAA announced Monday.

Senior quarterback Kellen Mond became Texas A&M’s all-time pass yardage leader after throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns against the Gators. A&M’s Isaiah Spiller rushed for 174 yards while Caleb Chapman posted 151 yards through the air to mark the first time in program history that the Aggies had a 150-yard rusher and receiver in the same game.

Texas A&M rallied from a 38-31 deficit in the final five minutes as Mond connected on a 51-yard touchdown to Chapman with 4:30 on the clock. On the ensuing Florida possession, senior linebacker Buddy Johnson forced a fumble that was recovered by sophomore DeMarvin Leal. The change of possession set up an eight-play 40-yard drive that concluded with the game-winning field goal kicked by junior Seth Small as time expired.

The victory over No. 4 Florida was A&M’s first win over a top-five team since defeating No. 3 Auburn on the road, 41-38, in 2014 and the first top-five win at Kyle Field since knocking off No. 1 Oklahoma, 30-26, in 2002.

Monday’s selection marked the sixth time for Texas A&M to earn the Team of the Week honor and first since 2014. All Division I FBS and FCS schools are eligible to be selected. This is the 19th season for the FWAA to award a Team of the Week.

Texas A&M travels to Mississippi State, the FWAA Team of the Week from Sept. 26, for a 3 p.m. (CT) match up on Saturday, Oct. 17. Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Dawn Davenport will call the Maroon & White showdown on SEC Network.