Texas A&M’s Mond Among Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and Manning Award Stars of the Week

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond’s impressive performance in the Aggies' win over No. 4 Florida earned him inclusion on the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 list and Manning Award Stars of the Week, announced Monday.

In addition to the Great 8 list and Star of the Week honors, Mond was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. The San Antonio native became Texas A&M’s all-time passing yardage leader after throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns against the Gators. Saturday marked the seventh 300-yard passing game of Mond’s career and the second time he has thrown for over 300 yards in back-to-back games.

Mond’s performance led to A&M’s first win over a top-five team since defeating No. 3 Auburn on the road, 41-38, in 2014 and the first top-five win at Kyle Field since knocking off No. 1 Oklahoma, 30-26, in 2002.

The Maroon & White take to the road this Saturday for a showdown against Mississippi State in Starkville. The matchup against the Bulldogs is slated to be aired nationally on SEC Network at 3 p.m. (CT) with Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Dawn Davenport on the call.

Davey O’Brien Award Great 8: Week 6

*Connor Bazelak, Missouri

*Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Sam Howell, North Carolina

Mac Jones, Alabama

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

*Gunnar Watson, Troy

*Added to the 2020 Davey O’Brien Award Midseason Watch List.

Manning Award Stars of the Week: Week 8

Connor Bazelak, Missouri

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Sam Howell, North Carolina

Mac Jones, Alabama

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Asher O’Hara, Middle Tennessee

Gunnar Watson, Troy

