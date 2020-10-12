Treat of the Day: Alex Caruso becomes an NBA Champion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Alex Caruso is a homegrown talent.

He started his basketball career right here in town at A&M consolidated.

After graduating, he kept his talents here at Texas A&M where he is the school’s all-time leader in steals and assists.

He went undrafted in 2016 and after years in the NBA minors, the “G-League,” he got the call up to the big show to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

And after a season of providing a boost off the bench, Caruso started his first game of the playoff last night in game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Caruso and the lakers won the game and the series to become NBA champions.

He becomes the first Aggie since Walt Davis in 1958 to be crowned an NBA Champion as a player. R.C. Buford has been an NBA Champion five times as an executive with the San Antonio Spurs.

At 32 minutes and 48 seconds, last night was the most playing time he’s had in a game for the entire 2019-2020 NBA season.

He got the chance to celebrate the championship with his father, Mike, in the NBA bubble in Orlando, FL last night.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.