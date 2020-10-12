Advertisement

Trump calls for in-person 2nd debate but plans replacement town hall

President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.
President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Donald Trump wants the second presidential debate to be rescheduled after its cancellation following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump is urging the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates to let him debate Democratic challenger Joe Biden in person, as previously scheduled on Thursday, according to White House Deputy Communications Director Brian Morgenstern.

The debate, the second of three, was canceled Friday after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and refused to participate in a virtual event.

Trump’s doctor cleared him to participate in public events Saturday, saying he was no longer at risk of transmitting the virus. It is unclear if the president has tested negative.

The Trump campaign previously called for the debate to continue as scheduled, but the commission said it would not reverse the cancellation, due to potential health concerns.

Biden’s campaign booked him for a town hall Thursday after the debate was canceled. Morgenstern says Trump also plans to hold a town hall that night, if an in-person debate isn’t possible.

The third presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

