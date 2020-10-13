38 new COVID-19 cases, 601 active cases confirms Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 38 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 601 active cases and 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 63 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,390 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

37 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 916 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 165 active probable cases and there have been 751 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,054. There have been 80,351 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 73 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 52 percent.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 5 504 Brazos Burleson 49 381 Grimes 38 1,115 Houston 15 390 Lee 15 234 Leon 48 282 Madison 18 735 Milam 6 520 Montgomery 1,914 12,365 Robertson 58 359 San Jacinto 3 229 Trinity 1 199 Walker 759 4,385 Waller 89 940 Washington 28 657

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 623 staffed hospital beds with 182 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 53 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 29 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 5 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 504 total cases and 490 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 381 total cases, and 326 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 38 active cases. There have been 1,115 total cases, 1,043 recoveries and 34 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 390 total cases of COVID-19. There are 15 active cases and 364 cases are recovered. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 15 active cases. The county has a total of 234 cases, with 205 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 48 active cases. The county has 282 total cases, with 226 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Madison County has reported 18 active cases. The county has a total of 735 cases with 711 recoveries and 6 deaths.

Milam County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 520 total cases and 514 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,914 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 12,365 total cases and 8,117 recovered cases. There are currently 24 people hospitalized, and there have been 143 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 58 active COVID-19 cases, with 359 total cases. Currently, 297 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 229 cases with 215 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 1 active case of COVID-19. The county has 199 total cases with 191 recoveries and 7 deaths.

Walker County has 4,385 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,638 cases are active in the community and 1,638 are recovered community cases. 2,005 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 89 active cases of COVID-19. There are 940 total cases and 851 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 28 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 657 total cases with 581 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 22 new cases and 145 active cases on Oct. 10.

Currently, the university has reported 1,689 positive cases, 8.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 12, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 75,034 active cases and 705,189 recoveries. There have been 795,126 total cases reported and 6,951,394 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 16,558 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 151,161 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 12 at 4:45 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

