Be Remarkable: Glo’s goal is to make sure every child has a chance to succeed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all know the good CASA can be for children but what happens when those kids age out of the foster system and still need help?

That’s just one of many issues Glo Hays is addressing in our efforts to make sure every child and young adult has a chance to succeed in life.

Glo was nominated for her tireless worth with both Voices for Children and CASA along with her work in the Unlimited Potential organization. That’s an organization that helps young adults who are too old to still be assisted by CASA services. Mentees in the UP program are provided assistance with housing, transportation, food, and careers.

Glo has been a mentor for Jeffery Boakye for several years now.

“I love him dearly, he graduated A&M and we got to watch him become a U.S. citizen. We got to watch him get a driver’s license and so much more,” said Glo.

Prior to the pandemic, Glo and her husband Joe were kind enough to open their hearts and home to Aggie students looking for home-cooked meals and hospitality.

“They would do dinners at home and they would feed 18 kids sometimes on Sunday afternoon at her house for a whole semester,” said friend Deb Foster.

“Glo has advocated for a foster child as a CASA member for nearly three years. She visits her foster child regularly and advocates for him within his foster home, at school, with his parents, with child protective services, and in the courtroom. To visit with him Glo travels 200 miles round trip and nearly always takes his foster family her homemade cookies,” said Foster.

One of Glo’s personal goals at the moment is to make sure foster children have the computers and internet access needed to do school work online. She’s been working with lawmakers on that issue and she recently spent her own money replacing a foster kid’s broken laptop.

“It’s going to be our kids who don’t have access to that who are going to suffer from all this,” said Glo.

All this and much more is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Glo Hays with this week’s Be Remarkable award!

After receiving her $500 award, she immediately said she would be giving it right back to CASA to continue helping children.

