Advertisement

Brazos County processing large amounts of absentee / mail-in voting ballots

There has been a large demand for absentee ballots this year.
Many people are walking in their absentee ballots to be dropped off for the election.
Many people are walking in their absentee ballots to be dropped off for the election.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Election officials say they are continuing to process absentee and mail-in voting ballots from across Brazos County.

County officials say they have seen a large increase in people using these as options this election season.

“We’ve been really steady on that," said Trudy Hancock, Brazos County Elections Administrator. “We’ve had over 400 voters walk their ballots in. We mailed out over 6,500 ballots already. We still have applications in cue that we’re processing so if you haven’t received your ballot by mail yet just be patient. We’re working long hours.”

There are restrictions on who can have an absentee ballot in Texas. Anyone over the age of 65, can have one. If you are sick or disabled or voters who will be outside their home county during the election.

You can also use an absentee ballot if jailed and still eligible to vote.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Florida football suspends team activities after increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Florida Gators’ football team reported an increase in positive COVID-19 cases this week. Florida played Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field. Florida’s athletics director said he is reaching out to both Texas A&M and their next opponent, LSU.

News

Man arrested on arson charge after woman’s RV destroyed by fire

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
A 25-year-old man from Somerville is accused of starting the fire Monday evening in a RV park in Bryan.

Local

Bryan PD responding to reports of bank robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
BPD is asking people to avoid the area.

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 10/13

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

AWOL Fort Hood soldier arrested after high-speed chase in Louisiana remains jailed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A Fort Hood soldier reported missing last week who the post says was AWOL remained in custody Tuesday in Louisiana, where he was arrested after a high-speed chase.

Local

More than two dozen residents affected by apartment fire in College Station

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss, Fallon Appleton and Rusty Surette
Smoke filled a dozen apartments Tuesday at the Flats on 12 complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway

News

Walker County issues Burn Ban

Updated: 5 hours ago
Outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice

Coronavirus

38 new COVID-19 cases, 601 active cases confirms Brazos County Health District

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

COVID in Context: Brazos County’s virus death rate ranges from 0% to 28%, depending on age

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The COVID-19 death rate is the percentage of diagnoses that result in death, per data from the Brazos County Health District.

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 13

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.