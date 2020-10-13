Brazos County processing large amounts of absentee / mail-in voting ballots

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Election officials say they are continuing to process absentee and mail-in voting ballots from across Brazos County.

County officials say they have seen a large increase in people using these as options this election season.

“We’ve been really steady on that," said Trudy Hancock, Brazos County Elections Administrator. “We’ve had over 400 voters walk their ballots in. We mailed out over 6,500 ballots already. We still have applications in cue that we’re processing so if you haven’t received your ballot by mail yet just be patient. We’re working long hours.”

There are restrictions on who can have an absentee ballot in Texas. Anyone over the age of 65, can have one. If you are sick or disabled or voters who will be outside their home county during the election.

You can also use an absentee ballot if jailed and still eligible to vote.

