Brazos County sees long lines for first day of early voting

Thousands of people are taking advantage of early voting.
Thousands of people are voting early in Brazos County.
Thousands of people are voting early in Brazos County.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It has been a busy first day of early voting. Long lines were seen at polling locations across town Tuesday.

Brazos County has also hit an all time high when it comes to the amount of registered voters. There are now more than 122,000 registered voters. That’s up from 117,000 in the July runoff.

More people are turning to absentee ballots, but most voters are still heading to the traditional polling places.

A crowd of voters weaved around the Brazos County Administration Building.

“I don’t miss a single one and I haven’t and I’m 87-years-old and I started voting when I first registered," said Ivy Geiger of Bryan.

She stood in line for more than 40 minutes to vote. The process is slower this time due to large crowds and COVID-19 social distancing inside.

“I just think it’s a very important year, so I was going to be here and hoping to make it and so I’m here and I’m willing to stand in line because I think it’s that important," Geiger said.

The line has been steady at the College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility Monday. Some folks said they waited an hour to an hour and 20 minutes to cast their ballot. Record voter turnout is expected.

”I’ve actually never waited in line before," said Kerry Bird, a Bryan voter. “I’m just really eager to kind of get it done and out of the way and you know it just, it’s just really important. I think that everyone kind of gets out and votes.

Inside the Brazos County Election Administration Office other residents were dropping of their absentee/mail-in ballots.

“We’ve heard a lot about the difficulties with mail in balloting and so we decided to bring it and deposit it ourselves," said Bob Randall, a College Station voter. “I think we are making sure that our votes going to count."

“I think it’s a great show that we are Americans and that we’re wiling to stand in line to vote. It’s wonderful,” added Geiger.

Elections officials say they had a few glitches with some equipment this morning but it was resolved.

Early voting runs through Oct. 30.

We have more on voting here.

Our report on absentee / mail in voting on Tuesday is here.

