Bryan man stunned document to renew his driver license costs more than $550

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is searching for solutions to what he calls an expensive problem.

The 90-year-old needs to renew his driver license but in order to do that, he says he needs a document that costs more than $550.

Morley Cohen still drives and enjoys having his independence. But when his license expired in August, he hit a road block.

“They sent me a letter. It’s asking for a birth certificate and my citizenship papers. Well, birth certificate went up in smoke. So here was the citizenship and I brought that in. She was nice. I mean she sat there and looked at the stuff and said, ‘unacceptable, unacceptable,'" said Cohen.

Cohen emigrated from Canada. When he first came to Texas, he said he presented his California license to get a new one. But in 2011, a new state law went into effect requiring proof of citizenship or lawful presence to get a license.

“I was sworn in as an American citizen in Los Angeles the 27th of July in 1988. I signed it. The judge signed it. Everybody else signed it," he said as he read over the document for us.

The driver license office told him he needed a replacement certificate of citizenship. The copy he has wouldn’t work.

“It’s $550 with that paperwork. I’m not gonna do it. They can put me in jail. I’m not going to do it," he said.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website shows a filing fee of $555 for a replacement copy.

“I’m on Social Security, small pension. I can’t afford to give the government $550," he said.

Morley says the Department of Public Safety took the documents he has to review. When KBTX stopped by the Bryan DPS Office Monday they said reviews can sometimes take several weeks. They suggested he also show paperwork from his participation in the 2010 Census as an alternative for showing citizenship.

Morley just wants a more reasonable replacement price.

“If it was within reason of $50 I’d pay gladly, no question asked...It does not make sense to me at all really and truly," he said.

We left messages with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services asking about the high replacement cost and if there are other solutions to his problem. We’ve not had our messages returned as of Monday night.

But there is some good news in all this for Mr. Cohen. He can still drive. Governor Greg Abbott has extended license renewals during the pandemic.

Those renewing their driver license in Texas need to take items like a birth certificate, passport, Social Security number for proof of citizenship or lawful presence. We have more on renewals from DPS here.

