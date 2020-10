BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are responding to reports of a robbery, according to a tweet from the department.

Police say the alleged robbery happened at the First Convenience Bank inside Kroger at 2303 Boonville Road. There have been no reports of injuries.

BPD is asking people to avoid the area.

Officers are responding to reports of a robbery at the First Convenience Bank inside Kroger at 2303 Boonville Road. No reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/w1rfzwPquH — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) October 13, 2020

