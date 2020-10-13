Bryan police investigating shooting in neighborhood
One person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Bryan PD.
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they are investigating a shooting after being called out to a neighborhood about shots fired.
Police say they responded to the 1400 block of Beck Street in Bryan at 7:20 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, and authorities say they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Bryan Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation, and that there is no danger to the public.
We will continue to update this story as more information is released.
