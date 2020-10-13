Bryan police investigating shooting in neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they are investigating a shooting after being called out to a neighborhood about shots fired.

Police say they responded to the 1400 block of Beck Street in Bryan at 7:20 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, and authorities say they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bryan Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation, and that there is no danger to the public.

