Advertisement

Bryan police investigating shooting in neighborhood

One person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Bryan PD.
One person is injured after a shooting outside a bar on Chalet Drive.
One person is injured after a shooting outside a bar on Chalet Drive.(MGN)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they are investigating a shooting after being called out to a neighborhood about shots fired.

Police say they responded to the 1400 block of Beck Street in Bryan at 7:20 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, and authorities say they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bryan Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation, and that there is no danger to the public.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Be Remarkable: Glo’s goal is to make sure every child has a chance to succeed

Updated: moments ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Glo Hays has worked for years to make sure children have the education, tools, and love they need to grow.

Local

Local city council candidates debate issues three weeks ahead of election

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Hopefuls for four seats on the College Station City Council and two seats on the Bryan City Council debated a number of issues at the Brazos Center Monday evening to convince voters why they should support them just hours before early voting begins in Texas.

News

Bryan man stunned document to renew his driver license costs more than $550

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
A Bryan man was told he needs a replacement copy of his citizenship papers. The cost is more than $550.

News

City council candidates debate issues three weeks ahead of election

Updated: 1 hour ago
Eleven candidates across six races for city council seats in the twin cities made their case to voters Monday evening at the Brazos Center.

Latest News

News

Local priest resigns after "crossing emotional and physical boundaries"

Updated: 1 hour ago
St. Mary’s priest Brian McMaster resigned this weekend.

News

Monday Night Weather Update 10/12

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Bryan man stunned document to renew his driver license costs more than $550

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Fire destroys RV camper in Bryan

Updated: 1 hour ago
Neighbors said someone was living inside the RV but nobody was there when firefighters arrived on the scene.

News

Brazos County Judge agrees to reopen bars

Updated: 1 hour ago
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has decided to allow bars to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

Local

Treat of the Day: Alex Caruso becomes an NBA Champion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Alex Caruso becomes the first Aggie basketball player to win an NBA Championship since Walt Davis.