Chad Jones Law hosts annual Coats 4 Kids event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Chad Jones Law is hosting its 7th annual Coats 4 Kids event.

This week families can stop by the law firm located at 2811 S Earl Rudder Fwy in College Station to pick up coats for their children from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The only requirement is that the child must be present when picking up a coat.

More than 800 coats in sizes 2T to 18 years of age will be passed out until they run out.

“We need to be giving back to the community," said Yvonne Zimmermann Chad Jones Law Team Lead. "We need to be making sure that the children in our community are warm. What better way to start the day with a warm coat? It helps them feel good. It helps them get the day going and it’s one less thing they have to worry about.”

A special drive-thru event will be held Saturday from 9:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m. at the office. The law firm has teamed up with My Magical Memory to provide special guest appearances for the kids like superheroes and princesses. You can find more information on the event by clicking here.

Did you pick up a coat from a Coats for Kids event? Send us a photo 📸 of your child wearing the coat and you will be... Posted by Chad Jones Law on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

