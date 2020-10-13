Local city council candidates debate issues three weeks ahead of election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eleven candidates across six races for city council seats in the twin cities made their case to voters Monday evening at the Brazos Center.

Hopefuls for four seats on the College Station City Council and two seats on the Bryan City Council debated a number of issues including COVID-19 recovery and impacts, budgeting strategies, utilities, public transportation, and a potential shift to single-member districts.

Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra are facing off in the College Station City Council Place 4 race.

“I’m concerned about rising property tax values," Cunha said. "I’m concerned about making sure our first responders have the funding that they need and the training that they need to be able to be effective and safe as they carry out their responsibilities.”

“The city is currently updating its comprehensive plan; how we’re going to grow in 10 to 20 years," Guerra said. "I’ve been part of the Comprehensive Plan Evaluation Committee, so I see what is being proposed. We need to make sure whatever we propose, whether it’s an increase in density or increase in intensity, that’s going to require more infrastructure.”

Candidates vying for seats in College Station City Council Places 1, 3, and 5 also squared off. Incumbent Linda Harvell and challenger Dell Seiter are running in the Place 3 race.

“I’ve walked the talk,” Harvell said. “I’ve been a strong advocate for our neighborhoods and their integrity, and I’ve been able to make a difference in so many of them. They feel comfortable coming to me as an individual because maybe some of them feel they didn’t have any luck in approaching the city.”

“I would like the voters to understand that we are at a crossroads,” Seiter said. “Between COVID, between the breaking down of the relationships with the university, and between the breaking down of relationships with the City of Bryan, we run the risk of really getting left behind as a city. damaging our future growth and damaging opportunity for our citizens. We need to be very cautious about the decisions we make moving forward."

Seats in Bryan’s single-member Districts 3 and 4 are also up for grabs, but two candidates from different races took the stage at the same time because both their opponents declined the forum’s invitation. Although it appeared Bobby Gutierrez, running in District 3, and Flynn Adcock, running in District 4, were debating one another, that was not the case.

“I just feel this is the hardest time right now to get through this, post-COVID," Gutierrez said. "Hopefully, we’ll be able to get businesses started back up, get economic development going, and get some quality of life issues taken care of.”

The Brazos Center will host another candidate forum on Thursday, October 15.

