COVID in Context: Brazos County’s virus death rate ranges from 0% to 28%, depending on age

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New research from the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests that the United States has the highest COVID-19 death rate in the world.

In Brazos County, the death rate (like in most regions) varies largely by age.

The COVID-19 death rate is the percentage of diagnoses that result in death, per data from the Brazos County Health District.

Age Group Death Rate 9 and younger 0% 10-19 0% 20-29 0% 30-39 0.1% 40-49 0.5% 50-59 1.7% 60-69 3.1% 70-79 4.4% 80-89 23.3% 90+ 27.8%

Brazos County COVID-19 Death Rates by Age Group (KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context on Brazos Valley This Morning, weekdays 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.