COVID in Context: Brazos County’s virus death rate ranges from 0% to 28%, depending on age
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New research from the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests that the United States has the highest COVID-19 death rate in the world.
In Brazos County, the death rate (like in most regions) varies largely by age.
The COVID-19 death rate is the percentage of diagnoses that result in death, per data from the Brazos County Health District.
|Age Group
|Death Rate
|9 and younger
|0%
|10-19
|0%
|20-29
|0%
|30-39
|0.1%
|40-49
|0.5%
|50-59
|1.7%
|60-69
|3.1%
|70-79
|4.4%
|80-89
|23.3%
|90+
|27.8%
