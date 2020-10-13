Advertisement

Everything Ag Expo expands to several day event

Producers Cooperative Association Feed Bag
Producers Cooperative Association Feed Bag(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Producers Cooperative Association’s “Everything AG Expo” starts Tuesday and runs till Oct. 17. During the five days, the expo will feature both in-person and virtual opportunities.

Keeping safety at the forefront, the Producers Cooperative expanded the expo to reduce crowds.

This year attendees will receive valuable and timely information from industry leaders in 19 different classes, which will be available virtually.

“This year it’s going to be a hybrid event, which means you can do a lot of the expo actually online,” said Mark McMath, Producers Cooperative Association’s Agronomy Division Manager.

Classes range in topics from CEU courses to “Container Gardening 101” to “Electric Fencing Basics” to “Tech in Agriculture," and more.

In addition to the classes, there will also be shopping benefits and incentives.

Clink on the link below to register for our Everything AG Expo! https://web.cvent.com/event/bb8e0426-6bca-4c5b-8ba4-3d4340a52a45/summary?rp=00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000

Posted by Producers Cooperative Association on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

“We have a lot of different things for a lot of different people,” said Hope Bay Moriarty, Producers Cooperative Association’s Supply Division Manager. “You don’t have to be in farming and ranching to enjoy Producers Cooperative and everything we have to offer."

"This week of Expo, we are going to have big savings from lawn and garden products to range and pasture chemicals to animal health and cattle products.”

According to Moriarty, if you are not comfortable coming inside the store, you can call in your orders at 979-778-6000. The Producers Cooperative is offering curbside pickup, too.

Click here to register, see the full agenda, and list of speakers for the “Everything AG Expo.”

The Producers Cooperative is located at 1800 N Texas Ave, in Bryan.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: Brazos County’s virus death rate ranges from 0% to 28%, depending on age

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The COVID-19 death rate is the percentage of diagnoses that result in death, per data from the Brazos County Health District.

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 13

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Fire destroys woman’s RV camper in Bryan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Nobody was injured but the woman who was living inside the camper lost everything. The American Red Cross is assisting.

News

Be Remarkable: Glo’s goal is to make sure every child has a chance to succeed

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Glo Hays has worked for years to make sure children have the education, tools, and love they need to grow.

Latest News

News

Bryan man stunned document to renew his driver license costs more than $550

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A Bryan man was told he needs a replacement copy of his citizenship papers. The cost is more than $550.

News

City council candidates debate issues three weeks ahead of election

Updated: 12 hours ago
Eleven candidates across six races for city council seats in the twin cities made their case to voters Monday evening at the Brazos Center.

News

Local priest resigns after "crossing emotional and physical boundaries"

Updated: 12 hours ago
St. Mary’s priest Brian McMaster resigned this weekend.

News

Monday Night Weather Update 10/12

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Bryan man stunned document to renew his driver license costs more than $550

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Fire destroys RV camper in Bryan

Updated: 12 hours ago
Neighbors said someone was living inside the RV but nobody was there when firefighters arrived on the scene.