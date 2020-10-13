Everything Ag Expo expands to several day event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Producers Cooperative Association’s “Everything AG Expo” starts Tuesday and runs till Oct. 17. During the five days, the expo will feature both in-person and virtual opportunities.

Keeping safety at the forefront, the Producers Cooperative expanded the expo to reduce crowds.

This year attendees will receive valuable and timely information from industry leaders in 19 different classes, which will be available virtually.

“This year it’s going to be a hybrid event, which means you can do a lot of the expo actually online,” said Mark McMath, Producers Cooperative Association’s Agronomy Division Manager.

Classes range in topics from CEU courses to “Container Gardening 101” to “Electric Fencing Basics” to “Tech in Agriculture," and more.

In addition to the classes, there will also be shopping benefits and incentives.

Clink on the link below to register for our Everything AG Expo! https://web.cvent.com/event/bb8e0426-6bca-4c5b-8ba4-3d4340a52a45/summary?rp=00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000 Posted by Producers Cooperative Association on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

“We have a lot of different things for a lot of different people,” said Hope Bay Moriarty, Producers Cooperative Association’s Supply Division Manager. “You don’t have to be in farming and ranching to enjoy Producers Cooperative and everything we have to offer."

"This week of Expo, we are going to have big savings from lawn and garden products to range and pasture chemicals to animal health and cattle products.”

According to Moriarty, if you are not comfortable coming inside the store, you can call in your orders at 979-778-6000. The Producers Cooperative is offering curbside pickup, too.

Click here to register, see the full agenda, and list of speakers for the “Everything AG Expo.”

The Producers Cooperative is located at 1800 N Texas Ave, in Bryan.

