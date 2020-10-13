Advertisement

Fire destroys woman’s RV camper in Bryan

Nobody was injured but the woman who was living inside the camper lost everything. The American Red Cross is assisting.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman lost just about everything Monday night after her RV camper was destroyed by fire.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Teserra RV Park on Finfeather Road north of Carson Street.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance for immediate needs for the resident. The disaster relief organization has responded to at least three home fires in the past week in Bryan-College Station to provide help.

