Fire destroys woman’s RV camper in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman lost just about everything Monday night after her RV camper was destroyed by fire.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Teserra RV Park on Finfeather Road north of Carson Street.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance for immediate needs for the resident. The disaster relief organization has responded to at least three home fires in the past week in Bryan-College Station to provide help.

