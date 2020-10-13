Advertisement

Florida football suspends team activities after increase in COVID-19 cases

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KBTX) - The Florida Gators’ football team reported an increase in positive COVID-19 cases this week. Florida played Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field. Florida’s athletics director said he is reaching out to both Texas A&M and their next opponent, LSU.

Statement From Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin:

The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week. Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon.

Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week's opponent Texas A&M, and this week's opponent LSU.

These circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday.

Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin

