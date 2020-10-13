Advertisement

Fort Hood: Soldier listed as AWOL jailed in Louisiana

Fort Hood soldier Edward Casteel, listed as AWOL, is jailed in Louisiana.
Fort Hood soldier Edward Casteel, listed as AWOL, is jailed in Louisiana.(Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An affidavit of probable cause obtained by News 10 reveals Edward Casteel, a Fort Hood soldier listed as absent without leave, was jailed in Lincoln Parish in Louisiana on a warrant charging resisting arrest by flight.

Fort Hood on Monday said foul play was not suspected in the disappearance of Pfc. Casteel, reported missing by family.

Officials on post said Casteel was seen “departing Fort Hood on his own accord just after midnight on October 7th and did not report for duty later that morning as expected.”

“When he did not report for duty, the unit immediately began a search of the unit area, including his barracks room and unit parking lots, and has been in constant contact with his Family members and friends in an attempt to locate him,” the post said.

The arrest warrant states that on October 6, Casteel was spotted traveling 92 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone on I-20 in Lincoln Parish.

A sheriff’s deputy pursued Casteel, who allegedly disregarded orders to pull over and led the deputy on a high speed chase.

A Ruston police police officer, aware of the chase, was able to pull his patrol unit in front of the Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Casteel.

At that point, the sheriff’s deputy pursuing Casteel pulled up behind the Cobalt.

The deputy said he brandished his weapon while ordering Casteel to exit the Cobalt.

“When Casteel was asked why he didn’t stop, he was unable to give a consistent answer,” the deputy wrote in the arrest warrant.

“Casteel did admit to both seeing my marked unit, lights, and sirens.”

Casteel, 29, is assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment as an Infantryman.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

