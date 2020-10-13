Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity BCS launches podcast to educate on housing issues, policy

Think Brazos discusses policies that impact housing affordability and financial stability for families in the Brazos Valley
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan College Station Habitat for Humanity has launched a new podcast series aimed at informing the community of housing related issues in the Brazos Valley. The podcast named “Think Brazos” features interviews from candidates in local city council and commissioner races.

Think Brazos discusses policies that impact housing affordability and financial stability for families in the Brazos Valley. Candidates from Single Member District 4, Flynn Adcock and Dorris Machinski, Brazos County Commissioner precinct 2 candidates Jane Sherman and Russ Ford, and candidates for College Station City Council place 4, Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra, kick off the series of interviews.

“We did a wide array of interviews that we think the people in the community may find interesting, especially since this is the first day of early voting. We want the people to have as much information as they possibly can have to make an informed decision on Election Day,” said Charles Coats with the Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.

You can listen to Think Brazos here.

