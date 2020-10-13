Advertisement

Local priest resigns from church due to relationship

St. Mary’s priest Brian McMaster resigned this weekend.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Diocese of Austin has announced a local priest resigned this weekend after “crossing emotional and physical boundaries” with another adult several years ago.

The Diocese says Father Brian McMaster resigned following a conversation with the Bishop of the Diocese.

In a statement to KBTX, the Diocese said: “Late last week, in consultation with the bishop of the Diocese of Austin, Father Brian McMaster resigned his office as pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Center in College Station. This was announced at all Masses this past weekend. Father McMaster resigned after the diocese had received a report that he had crossed boundaries with an adult. Father McMaster will now be taking a period of time for prayer and reflection.”

At this time, no other information is available as to whom the person is, and why this act led Father McMaster to feel like he needed to resign. He has not been charged with any crime.

Father McMaster graduated from Texas A&M in 1995 and joined St. Mary’s Catholic Church in 2016 after being ordained in 2001.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fire destroys woman’s RV camper in Bryan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Nobody was injured but the woman who was living inside the camper lost everything. The American Red Cross is assisting.

News

Be Remarkable: Glo’s goal is to make sure every child has a chance to succeed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Glo Hays has worked for years to make sure children have the education, tools, and love they need to grow.

Local

Local city council candidates debate issues three weeks ahead of election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Hopefuls for four seats on the College Station City Council and two seats on the Bryan City Council debated a number of issues at the Brazos Center Monday evening to convince voters why they should support them just hours before early voting begins in Texas.

News

Bryan man stunned document to renew his driver license costs more than $550

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A Bryan man was told he needs a replacement copy of his citizenship papers. The cost is more than $550.

Latest News

Local

Bryan police investigating shooting in neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Bryan police investigation shooting on Beck Street.

News

City council candidates debate issues three weeks ahead of election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Eleven candidates across six races for city council seats in the twin cities made their case to voters Monday evening at the Brazos Center.

News

Local priest resigns after "crossing emotional and physical boundaries"

Updated: 2 hours ago
St. Mary’s priest Brian McMaster resigned this weekend.

News

Monday Night Weather Update 10/12

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Bryan man stunned document to renew his driver license costs more than $550

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Fire destroys RV camper in Bryan

Updated: 2 hours ago
Neighbors said someone was living inside the RV but nobody was there when firefighters arrived on the scene.