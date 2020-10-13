Local priest resigns from church due to relationship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Diocese of Austin has announced a local priest resigned this weekend after “crossing emotional and physical boundaries” with another adult several years ago.

The Diocese says Father Brian McMaster resigned following a conversation with the Bishop of the Diocese.

In a statement to KBTX, the Diocese said: “Late last week, in consultation with the bishop of the Diocese of Austin, Father Brian McMaster resigned his office as pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Center in College Station. This was announced at all Masses this past weekend. Father McMaster resigned after the diocese had received a report that he had crossed boundaries with an adult. Father McMaster will now be taking a period of time for prayer and reflection.”

At this time, no other information is available as to whom the person is, and why this act led Father McMaster to feel like he needed to resign. He has not been charged with any crime.

Father McMaster graduated from Texas A&M in 1995 and joined St. Mary’s Catholic Church in 2016 after being ordained in 2001.

