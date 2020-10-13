Advertisement

Man arrested on arson charge after woman’s RV destroyed by fire

A 25-year-old man from Somerville is accused of starting the fire Monday evening in a RV park in Bryan.
Carnell Devontray Sanders, 25, of Somerville, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Tuesday on one charge of Arson with Intention to Damage a Habitat.
Carnell Devontray Sanders, 25, of Somerville, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Tuesday on one charge of Arson with Intention to Damage a Habitat.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A City of Bryan Fire Marshal has arrested a man for Monday’s fire that destroyed a woman’s RV camper.

Carnell Devontray Sanders, 25, of Somerville, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Tuesday on one charge of Arson with Intention to Damage a Habitat.

It’s unclear at this time what motivated Sanders to allegedly start the fire.

The fire department responded to the blaze Monday around 6:30 p.m. at the Teserra RV Park on Finfeather Road. Footage from a bystander’s cell phone shows thick smoke pouring out of the camper before fire crews arrived on the scene.

Nobody was hurt.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance to the woman who lived there.

