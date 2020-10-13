CSFD responding to apartment fire, Southwood Drive closed
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Fire Department is responding to a fire at the Flats on 12 apartment complex.
According to College Station police, the fire is under control but they are checking the apartment for hot spots. No injuries have been reported. Currently, it is unclear how the fire started.
CSFD was able to get a few pets inside the apartments free.
Southwood Drive is closed but Harvey Mitchell remains opens.
