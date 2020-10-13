Advertisement

Surrounding county judges allowing bars to reopen Wednesday

TABC has released a map that shows which counties will opt-in.
Bars across the state will start opening Wednesday.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bars across Texas may start to reopen Wednesday after months of being shut down under Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders.

Last week the governor said counties with COVID-19 hospitalizations at 15 percent or less will be allowed to reopen under the county judge’s discretion.

KBTX made calls to local counties and in addition to Brazos County, Grimes, Washington, Burleson, Leon, Robertson, and Madison counties say they will reopen Wednesday. We’re still waiting to hear back from Milam and Walker County.

The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission has created a map that will show every county that will opt-in. You can find that by clicking here.

Some of the guidelines set in place for bars with a 51 percent license include a 50 percent capacity for indoor seating with no occupancy limit on outside seating. Alcohol must stop being served by 11:00 p.m. Dance floors must remain closed and tables are limited to six people or less. You can find more on those guidelines by clicking here.

Many bars in Brazos County have been operating under a food and beverage license.

Carneys Pub owner Barry Ivins says he hopes the governor will continue making changes to bar guidelines to help level the playing field.

“It’s to the point now to where it’s like why are we the only ones suffering still," said Ivins. "Let’s get back to normal. If you’re at risk continue being safe. We all know what we need to do to be safe but let’s get back and let everybody earn a living.”

