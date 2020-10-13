Texas A&M’s Chapman Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week

TYLER, Texas – Texas A&M’s Caleb Chapman was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week following his breakout performance in Saturday’s 41-38 victory over No. 4 Florida, SPORTyler announced Tuesday morning.

Kellen Mond and Isaiah Spiller were among this week’s honorable mentions.

The offensive trio led the Aggies to their first win over a top-five team since defeating No. 3 Auburn on the road, 41-38, in 2014 and the first top-five win at Kyle Field since knocking off No. 1 Oklahoma, 30-26, in 2002.

Chapman, from Friendswood, Texas, set career-highs in every receiving category, finishing with 151 yards on nine catches and a pair of touchdowns. Saturday marked the first time an A&M receiver has had over 150 yards in a game since Christian Kirk hauled in 189 yards against Wake Forest in 2017.

Spiller recorded the seventh 100-yard rushing game of his career and second of the season as he finished with 174 yards on the ground. After reaching triple digits on the ground only once against an SEC opponent as a freshman, he has done so twice through three games this year. The Spring, Texas native scored a pair of second-half touchdowns on the ground, marking the third multi-touchdown game of his career.

Spiller and Chapman became the first duo in program history to post 150-yards rushing and receiving in the same game.

The Florida contest was the first time since Spiller and Jhamon Ausbon against Lamar in 2019 that saw a pair of Aggies cross the century mark rushing and receiving in the same.

In addition to being among the honorable mentions, Mond was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, Davey O’Brien Great 8 and Manning Award Star of the Week honors. The San Antonio native became Texas A&M’s all-time passing yardage leader after throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns against the Gators. Saturday marked the seventh 300-yard passing game of Mond’s career and the second time he has thrown for over 300 yards in back-to-back games.

The Maroon & White take to the road this Saturday for a showdown against Mississippi State in Starkville. The matchup against the Bulldogs is slated to be aired nationally on SEC Network at 3 p.m. (CT) with Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Dawn Davenport on the call.