Texas A&M’s Fisher Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

ATLANTA – Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher was named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week after leading the Aggies to a 41-38 victory over No. 4 Florida at Kyle Field, officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Tuesday.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Senior quarterback Kellen Mond became Texas A&M’s all-time pass yardage leader after throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns against the Gators. A&M’s Isaiah Spiller rushed for 174 yards while Caleb Chapman posted 151 yards through the air to mark the first time in program history that the Aggies had a 150-yard rusher and receiver in the same game.

Texas A&M rallied from a 38-31 deficit in the final five minutes as Mond connected on a 51-yard touchdown to Chapman with 4:30 on the clock. On the ensuing Florida possession, senior linebacker Buddy Johnson forced a fumble that was recovered by sophomore DeMarvin Leal. The change of possession set up an eight-play 40-yard drive that concluded with the game-winning field goal kicked by junior Seth Small as time expired.

Fisher is one of only six active head coaches to win the national championship and ranks as the fourth-winningest active head coach in the Power Five. Fisher was hired at Texas A&M on Dec. 4, 2017 after eight successful seasons at Florida State, which included the 2013 BCS National Championship. His .775 career winning percentage ranks top five among active head coaches (with a minimum five years).

Off of the football field, Fisher has been instrumental in leading the Aggies in the classroom, boasting an impressive Academic Progress Rate of 965. This past season, he also had 20 members of the football team named to the 2019 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

In the community, Fisher has been very active with his foundation Kidz1stFund. The non-profit was founded in 2011 to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for Fanconi anemia, a rare blood disorder that affects thousands, including Fisher’s youngest son, Ethan. Providing funds to the doctors and researchers is crucial to making this goal a reality, which is why Fisher is committed that 100 percent of the funds donated will go directly toward research. Kidz1stFund also hosts bone marrow donor drives throughout the year, has registered more than 7,000 new potential donors into the National Marrow Donor Registry and has had at least 10 matches go on to save a life. In total, the organization has now raised almost 10 million for FA research since its creation.

Texas A&M travels to Mississippi State for a 3 p.m. (CT) match up on Saturday, Oct. 17. Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Dawn Davenport will call the Maroon & White showdown on SEC Network.