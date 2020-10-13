Treat of the Day: Brenham lawyers recognized as ‘Texas Super Lawyers’

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A big congratulations to two Brenham lawyers.

R. Hal Moorman is a partner at Moorman Tate. He was named to the list of Texas Super Lawyers. Moorman has been named every year since the list started in 2003.

Wendy Yates, another partner at the firm, was also named to the Texas Super Lawyers list. This is Wendy’s fifth consecutive year to be named to the list.

Moorman is a partner with the firm and is Board Certified in Estate Planning & Probate Law and Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Wendy is Board Certified in Estate Planning & Probate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

