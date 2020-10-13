Ups and downs and maybe even a shot at rain!

Gulf moisture will slosh in and out of the Brazos Valley over the next week or so, and we’re on the dry side of that slosh this morning. That’s allowed temps to cool down to about 60 or below across most of the area, so a light jacket is not a bad idea at all for the first few hours of the day. This same dry airmass will allow us to warm very quickly into the mid or even upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Gulf moisture surges back into the area by early Thursday.

We’re hoping that this next front brings better prospects for rain (about a 20-30% shot late Thursday through early Friday) but the big story will be the next COOLDOWN with this particular front. We may find it difficult to get to 70 Friday afternoon, and wouldn’t be at all surprised to see temperatures in the 40s to start Saturday! Our next surge of gulf moisture (and modest rain chance) comes with the next disturbance Sunday into early next week.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 85. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 60. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 88. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 68. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

