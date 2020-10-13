Advertisement

Walker County issues Burn Ban

Outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice
Walker County is the first to re-issue a burn ban after the most recent round of dry weather.
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Walker County officials have enacted a Burn Ban beginning at noon Tuesday, October 13th, until further notice.

After a relatively wet start to fall, the last few weeks have been much drier, allowing fuels to grow and then dry most of October. Though we are not under significant drought, elevated fire danger may persist until our next round of soaking rainfall.

Outdoor burning, including trash, is prohibited until the ban is lifted.

Walker County is the first in the Brazos Valley to re-issue a Burn Ban after this most recent round of dry weather. You can always find the active Burn Bans across the area at the link below.

Brazos Valley active Burn Bans
Walker County Commissioners Court meeting

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

