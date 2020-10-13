Advertisement

What goes up must come down

By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Gorgeous day across the Brazos Valley, if we do say so. A quiet, cool night is on tap for the Brazos Valley -- most fall around 60° by sunrise Wednesday, with upper 50s checking in to start the day across the northeast reaches of the area. Plenty of sunshine again tomorrow, but this time afternoon thermometers are back up close to 90°. Humidity will creep back in through the day, so it will probably feel like 90° as you step out late in the day. Thursday is a muggy, hot day -- afternoon highs have a chance to touch 90° for many. Thursday is also a transition day...

By late Thursday, scattered rain to an odd rumble of thunder will be possible (30%) as a north wind turns back into the Brazos Valley by late afternoon through the evening. That north wind is bringing a blast of fall air in to close out the week. Most of the rain should be gone ahead of sunrise Friday, but a lingering low-end chance remains in the forecast (for now) through mid-morning. Generally, overcast skies and a breezy, stronger northeast wind should hold afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s (be still, my beating heart)! Saturday feels great, but moisture and warmer air surge back in Sunday. There is quite the spread in opinions from forecast data for what temperatures look like next week. For now, we will hold off on details but you may just want to keep eyes on the forecast...

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 60. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 88. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 68. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain late. High: 90. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

