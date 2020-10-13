Your Vote Counts 2020: General Election voting guide
Early voting runs through October 30
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election runs from Oct. 13 through Oct. 30.
Early voting times vary depending on the day. Check out the chart below for dates and times.
|Date
|Time
|Oct. 13- 17
|8 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Oct. 19-23
|8 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Oct. 24
|7 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Oct. 25
|10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Oct. 26-30
|7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where can I vote?
You can vote early at any of five locations in Brazos County. There are 26 vote centers open on Election Day in Brazos County.
Brazos County Administration Building
Arena Hall
Galilee Baptist Church
College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility
Memorial Student Center (MSC)
If you live outside of Brazos County, click the link below for your county’s voting location(s):
- Burleson County
- Grimes County
- Houston County
- Lee County
- Leon County
- Madison County
- Milam County
- Montgomery County
- Robertson County
- Trinity County
- Walker County
- Waller County
- Washington County
What to bring?
When you arrive, you will be asked for identification. Valid forms of ID include:
- Voter ID Card
- Valid Texas Drivers License
- Passport
- Click Here for a list of all acceptable forms of ID
What will the ballot look like?
A sample ballot of the 2020 General Election for Brazos County can be found here. They are commonly available on your local elections administrator’s website.
Sample ballots show what you’ll see on your ballot, including candidates, questions, and any required instruction text. In most cases, however, your actual ballot will be a computerized version. Sample ballots can be taken into the voting booth.
The 2020 General Election ballot will have candidates running for federal, state and local elections, as well as local propositions.
Who is on the ballot?
Not all races below will appear on your ballot, which will vary based on where you are voting.
Federal
- President/Vice President- The President of the United States serves a four-year term and is responsible for carrying out and enforcing the laws of the United States, as well as acting as Head of State and Commander in Chief of all military forces.
- Donald J. Trump/ Michael R. Pence- REP (Incumbent)
- Joseph R. Biden/ Kamala D. Harris- DEM
- Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen - LIB
- Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker - GRN
- U.S. Senator- A senator serves a six-year term in the U.S. Senate. There are two senators from each state. Senators work in congress with the House of Representatives as part of our country’s legislative branch.
- John Cornyn - REP (Incumbent)
- Mary “MJ” Hegar – DEM
- Kerry Douglas McKennon – LIB
- U.S. House of Representatives, District 8- District 8 includes Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker Counties. Representatives serve two-year terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Texas has 36 representatives in Congress.
- Kevin Brady- REP (Incumbent)
- Elizabeth Hernandez- DEM
- Chris Duncan- LIB
- U.S. House of Representatives, District 17- District 17 stretches from Waco to Bryan-College Station, including Brazos, Burleson, Milam, Robertson, and part of Leon County. It is currently served by Rep. Bill Flores, who chose not to seek another term. Representatives serve two-year terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Texas has 36 representatives in Congress.
- Pete Sessions - REP
- Rick Kennedy – DEM
- Ted Brown - LIB
State
- Railroad Commissioner- The Railroad Commissioner serves a six-year term. There are three members of the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry of Texas.
- James “Jim” Wright – REP
- Chrysta Castaneda – DEM
- Matt Sterett - LIB
- Chief Justice, Supreme Court- The chief justice serves a six-year term. The Texas Supreme Court hears and deliberates over civil cases in their final appeal.
- Nathan Hecht – REP (Incumbent)
- Amy Clark Meachum – DEM
- Mark Ash – LIB
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6- The justice serves a six-year term. The Texas Supreme Court hears and deliberates over civil cases in their final appeal.
- Jane Bland – REP (Incumbent)
- Kathy Cheng – DEM
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7- The justice serves a six-year term. The Texas Supreme Court hears and deliberates over civil cases in their final appeal.
- Jeff Boyd – REP (Incumbent)
- Staci Williams – DEM
- William Bryan Strange III - LIB
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8- The justice serves a six-year term. The Texas Supreme Court hears and deliberates over civil cases in their final appeal.
- Brett Busby– REP (Incumbent)
- Gisela D. Triana – DEM
- Tom Oxford - LIB
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3- The judge serves a six-year term on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The court hears and deliberates over Criminal Cases in their final appeal. This court reviews all death penalty cases.
- Bert Richardson – REP (Incumbent)
- Elizabeth Davis Frizell - DEM
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4- The judge serves a six-year term on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The court hears and deliberates over Criminal Cases in their final appeal. This court reviews all death penalty cases.
- Kevin Patrick Yeary – REP (Incumbent)
- Tina Clinton – DEM
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9- The judge serves a six-year term on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The court hears and deliberates over Criminal Cases in their final appeal. This court reviews all death penalty cases.
- David Newell – REP (Incumbent)
- Brandon Birmingham - DEM
- Member, State Board of Education, District 8- District 8 is currently represented by Barbara Cargill, who has chosen not to seek reelection following her fourth term on the SBOE. The member serves a four-year term. The State Board of Education determines curriculum, testing, textbooks, special education, and other standards for Texas Public Schools.
- Audrey Young – REP
- Audra Rose Berry – LIB
- State Representative, District 12- The representative serves a two-year term, working as a lawmaker and serving on committees.
- Kyle Kacal – REP (Incumbent) (Unopposed)
- State Representative, District 14- The representative serves a two-year term, working as a lawmaker and serving on committees.
- John Raney – REP (Incumbent)
- Janet Dudding - DEM
- State Representative, District 57- The representative serves a two-year term, working as a lawmaker and serving on committees.
- Trent Ashby- REP (Incumbent)
- Jason Rogers- DEM
- Justice, 10th Court of Appeals, Place 2- The justice serves a six-year term. The court hears and deliberates over criminal cases in their final appeal from lower courts within the district.
- Matt Johnson – REP (Unopposed)
- Justice, 10th Court of Appeals, Place 3- The justice serves a six-year term. The court hears and deliberates over criminal cases in their final appeal from lower courts within the district.
- John E. Neill – REP (Incumbent) (Unopposed)
Brazos County
- District Judge, 272nd Judicial District The district judge serves a four-year term. They hear civil and criminal cases.
- John Brick – REP (Unopposed)
- District Attorney- The Brazos County district attorney serves a four-year term. They review police arrest reports, decide whether to bring criminal charges against arrested people and prosecute criminal cases in court.
- Jarvis Parsons – REP (Incumbent) (Unopposed)
- County Attorney- Brazos County Attorney Rod Anderson chose not to pursue reelection following 11 years in the office. The county attorney serves a four-year term. They prosecute misdemeanor criminal cases in the County Courts-at-Law, Magistrate’s Court, and Justice of the Peace Courts in the county.
- Earl Gray – REP
- Freddie Medina – DEM
- Sheriff- Current Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk chose not to seek reelection after six four-year terms and nearly 40 years with the sheriff’s office. The sheriff serves a four-year term. They are the chief law enforcement officer for the county and oversee departments that operate county jails, investigate crimes, handle traffic control, and more.
- Wayne Dicky – REP
- Patrick Logan – DEM
- Clyde Garland - LIB
- County Tax Assessor-Collector -The County Tax Assessor-Collector serves a four-year term. Some of the duties include assessing and collecting property taxes, issuing alcoholic beverage licenses, registering and titling vehicles owned by Brazos County residents, and more.
- Kristeen Roe – REP (Incumbent) (Unopposed)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 1- The commissioner serves a four-year term. There are four county commissioners who, along with the county judge, oversee the construction and maintenance of county roads, approve the hiring of and salaries for many county employees, set tax rates, authorize expenditures, and issue bonds.
- Steve Aldrich – REP (Incumbent) (Unopposed)
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2- The commissioner serves a four-year term. There are four county commissioners who, along with the county judge, oversee the construction and maintenance of county roads, approve the hiring of and salaries for many county employees, set tax rates, authorize expenditures, and issue bonds.
- Russ Ford – REP (Incumbent)
- Jane Sherman – DEM
- County Commissioner, Precinct 3- The commissioner serves a four-year term. There are four county commissioners who, along with the county judge, oversee the construction and maintenance of county roads, approve the hiring of and salaries for many county employees, set tax rates, authorize expenditures, and issue bonds.
- Nancy Berry – REP (Incumbent) (Unopposed)
- City of Bryan Councilmember, Single Member District 3- The councilmember serves a three-year term. The city council has six members, plus the mayor. They work with the city budget, name members for commissions and boards, and create policies for zoning, parks, and more.
- Bobby Gutierrez - NP
- Jonna Schreiber - NP
- City of Bryan Councilmember, Single Member District 4- The councilmember serves a three-year term. The city council has six members, plus the mayor. They work with the city budget, name members for commissions and boards, and create policies for zoning, parks, and more.
- Flynn Adcock - NP
- Doris Machinski - NP
- College Station City Council, Place 4 (Unexpired Term, Special Runoff)- The councilmember will serve the remaining year of a four-year term. They work with the city budget, name members for commissions and boards, and create policies for zoning, parks, and more.
- Elizabeth Cunha– NP
- Joe Guerra Jr. – NP
- College Station City Council, Place 1- The councilmember serves a two-year term. The city council has six members, plus the mayor. They work with the city budget, name members for commissions and boards, and create policies for zoning, parks, and more.
- Bob Brick – NP (Incumbent)
- Jason Cornelius – NP
- College Station City Council, Place 3- The councilmember serves a four-year term. The city council has six members, plus the mayor. They work with the city budget, name members for commissions and boards, and create policies for zoning, parks, and more.
- Linda Harvell – NP (Incumbent)
- Dell Seiter – NP
- College Station City Council, Place 5- The councilmember serves a four-year term. The city council has six members, plus the mayor. They work with the city budget, name members for commissions and boards, and create policies for zoning, parks, and more.
- John Nichols – NP (Incumbent)
- Craig Regan – NP
- Brian Alg – NP
Bryan ISD
- Single Member, District 2- The member serves a 3-year term. There are seven total board members. Their duties include approving Bryan ISD’s Budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more.
- Julie Harlin – NP (Incumbent)
- Ebony Peterson - NP
- At-Large, Place 6-The member serves a 3-year term. There are seven total board members. Their duties include approving Bryan ISD’s Budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more.
- David Stasny – NP (Incumbent)
- Deidra Davis - NP
- Proposition A- A schoolhouse bond, this bond will provide $175,000,000 for BISD to invest in safety and security measures, create new learning environments through construction and add-ons, upgrade systems and facilities, purchase land, and improve the fine arts programs. BISD has said the passing of this bond will not result in a tax increase.
College Station ISD
- Board of Trustees Place 6- Current school board president Michael Schaeffer serves in this role. He chose not to see reelection. The trustee serves a three-year term, there are seven total board members. Their duties include approving the CSISD Budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more.
- Thomas Hall – NP
- Tammie Preston-Phillips – NP
- Board of Trustees Place 7- The trustee serves a three-year term, there are seven total board members. Their duties include approving the CSISD Budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more.
- Geralyn Nolan– NP (Incumbent) (Unopposed)
