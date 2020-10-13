Your Vote Counts 2020: General Election voting guide

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election runs from Oct. 13 through Oct. 30.

Early voting times vary depending on the day. Check out the chart below for dates and times.

Date Time Oct. 13- 17 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-23 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 24 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 25 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26-30 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where can I vote?

You can vote early at any of five locations in Brazos County. There are 26 vote centers open on Election Day in Brazos County.

Brazos County Administration Building

Arena Hall

Galilee Baptist Church

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility

Memorial Student Center (MSC)

If you live outside of Brazos County, click the link below for your county’s voting location(s):

What to bring?

When you arrive, you will be asked for identification. Valid forms of ID include:

Voter ID Card

Valid Texas Drivers License

Passport

Click Here for a list of all acceptable forms of ID

What will the ballot look like?

A sample ballot of the 2020 General Election for Brazos County can be found here. They are commonly available on your local elections administrator’s website.

Sample ballots show what you’ll see on your ballot, including candidates, questions, and any required instruction text. In most cases, however, your actual ballot will be a computerized version. Sample ballots can be taken into the voting booth.

The 2020 General Election ballot will have candidates running for federal, state and local elections, as well as local propositions.

Who is on the ballot?

Not all races below will appear on your ballot, which will vary based on where you are voting.

Federal

State

Brazos County

Bryan ISD

Single Member, District 2- The member serves a 3-year term. There are seven total board members. Their duties include approving Bryan ISD’s Budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more. Julie Harlin – NP (Incumbent) Ebony Peterson - NP

At-Large, Place 6- The member serves a 3-year term. There are seven total board members. Their duties include approving Bryan ISD’s Budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more. David Stasny – NP (Incumbent) Deidra Davis - NP

Proposition A- A schoolhouse bond, this - A schoolhouse bond, this bond will provide $175,000,000 for BISD to invest in safety and security measures, create new learning environments through construction and add-ons, upgrade systems and facilities, purchase land, and improve the fine arts programs. BISD has said the passing of this bond will not result in a tax increase.

College Station ISD

Board of Trustees Place 6 - Current school board president Michael Schaeffer serves in this role. He chose not to see reelection. The trustee serves a three-year term, there are seven total board members. Their duties include approving the CSISD Budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more. Thomas Hall – NP Tammie Preston-Phillips – NP

Board of Trustees Place 7 - The trustee serves a three-year term, there are seven total board members. Their duties include approving the CSISD Budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more. Geralyn Nolan – NP (Incumbent) (Unopposed)



