18 vehicles in Bryan damaged by paintballs and pellets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At least 18 vehicles were vandalized at 16 homes overnight in two separate neighborhoods in Bryan, KBTX has learned.

At one home, a surveillance camera captured what appears to be a pickup truck involved. In the pack of the truck are at least two people.

A majority of the vehicles targeted are near Bonham Park on Old Hearne Road, Porters Way, Glacier Drive, Yosemite Drive, Bighorn Drive, Woodward Drive and Willhelm Drive.

Several vehicles were also damaged on Finfeather Road and Bryant Road near Henderson Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD detective Boyd at 979-209-5359 or e-mail eboyd@bryantx.gov.

