Active cases fall, 20 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 27 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 589 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 63 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,429 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

37 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 929 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 171 active probable cases and there have been 758 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,081. There have been 82,144 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 72 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 69 percent.

Currently, there are 20 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 2 503 Brazos 589 7,081 Burleson 60 392 Grimes 41 1,121 Houston 16 388 Lee 15 234 Leon 51 286 Madison 19 737 Milam 6 520 Montgomery 1,756 12,496 Robertson 78 379 San Jacinto 3 229 Trinity 1 199 Walker 739 4,385 Waller 98 968 Washington 33 664

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 647 staffed hospital beds with 161 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 8 available ICU beds and 55 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 37 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 2 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 503 total cases and 492 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 60 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 392 total cases, and 326 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 41 active cases. There have been 1,121 total cases, 1,046 recoveries and 34 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 388 total cases of COVID-19. There are 16 active cases and 361 cases are recovered. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 15 active cases. The county has a total of 234 cases, with 205 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 51 active cases. The county has 286 total cases, with 226 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Madison County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 737 cases with 712 recoveries and 6 deaths.

Milam County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 520 total cases and 514 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and 7 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,756 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 12,496 total cases and 8,183 recovered cases. There are currently 24 people hospitalized, and there have been 143 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 78 active COVID-19 cases, with 379 total cases. Currently, 297 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 229 cases with 215 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 1 active case of COVID-19. The county has 199 total cases with 191 recoveries and 7 deaths.

Walker County has 4,385 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 739 cases are active in the community and 1,686 are recovered community cases. 1,992 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 98 active cases of COVID-19. There are 968 total cases and 870 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 664 total cases with 583 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 13 new cases and 147 active cases on Oct. 11.

Currently, the university has reported 1,689 positive cases, 8.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 13, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 77,126 active cases and 708,349 recoveries. There have been 800,415 total cases reported and 7,012,023 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 16,622 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 151,463 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 13 at 4:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

