Aggies Host Arturo Barrios Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Cross Country teams will be competing on their home course Saturday as they host the Arturo Barrios Invitational at the Watts Cross Country Course.

“This is a meet that we have been working hard to have every year,” head coach Pat Henry said. “It honors Arturo [Barrios], one of the greatest track athletes to ever attend Texas A&M. Our goal is to organize a premiere event that features national-level type of competitors. Despite being affected by COVID-19, this meet will bring in some great in-state teams along with LSU.”

THE RUNDOWN

Texas A&M toes the line with Baylor, LSU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and UT-Arlington. The men’s 8k starts at 9:30 a.m., followed by the women’s 6k at 10:15 a.m.

“The meet looks like it is going to be pretty competitive,” assistant coach Wendel McRaven said. “It’s the biggest field we’ve seen so far this season. Normally we’d be hosting 25 teams or so at this meet but with the limitations we are dealt with we are excited about the teams that are coming and we’re excited about the opportunity to compete with teams we haven’t seen this year. It will be a good launching point for us as we head into the short championship season which is only the SEC Championships.”

In 2018 the invitational was named after Arturo Barrios. A member of the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame, Barrios was a three-time Southwest Conference champion as an Aggie and set school records in the 3,000m steeplechase, 5,000 and 10,000 meters. In 1985 he was the silver medalist in the NCAA Championships in the 10,000m. His 10,000m time of 28:42.77 as runner-up at the 1985 Drake Relays still stands as the A&M school record.

HOW TO KEEP UP

Admission to the meet is free and spectators will be required to wear a face mask at all times. Live results will be provided on Twitter (@aggietfxc) and a live results link will be posted on 12thMan.com. Watts Cross Country Course is located directly behind the Hildebrand Equine Complex on the corner of F and B Road and FM 2818. For GPS units, a good address to use is 3242 F and B Road, College Station.

LAST TIME OUT

The Aggie men’s team finished second while placing five in the top 10 at the Gans Creek Classic. Teddy Radtke paced the Aggies finishing sixth overall. Wes McPhail, Tim McElaney, Gavin Hoffpauir and Cooper Cawthra each followed finishing seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th. The men’s team averaged a spread of 1.42 seconds between the top-five Aggies. The women’s team recorded three finishers in the top 25 toward a fourth place team finish, Grace Plain led the Aggies placing 16th overall.

HE SAID, SHE SAID

Freshman Joseph Benn on getting to compete on the home course…

“It’s exciting, we practice on this course so much. We know the ins and outs of it and I think it will be really fun. There’s going to be some good competition and having the home crowd out here will be exciting and I think it’ll have an impact on our performances.”

Junior Rachel Bernardo on facing multiple in-state teams this week...

“It will be fun to compete against some different teams we haven’t seen yet this season. We’re all really excited to see where we stack up against some of the other schools in Texas. Especially seeing t.u., I know a lot of people are excited to race them because they’re always a rivalry.”

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.