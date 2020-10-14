Brazos County political party chairs excited to see large turnout on first day of early voting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County voters seem fired up and excited on the first day of early voting. Large crowds mixed with social distancing measures caused longer than normal voting times at precincts across the Brazos County.

Both the Republican and Democratic parties agreed they were glad to see such a great turnout. “People seem to be very enthusiastic. They seem very motivated. Each person may have their own reason for why they’re voting but nonetheless, I’m glad to see that people are exercising their right to get out and vote,” said Wanda J. Watson, Chairperson for the Brazos County Democratic Party.

“I think it shows the excitement in the voters of the Republican Party, and just voters in general. I think people want to get out there and make sure their vote is cast, and on the first day in the past six hours that they’ve been voting they’ve been out there, they’re going to continue to do it. I think it’s great,” said David Hilburn, Chairperson for the Brazos County Republican Party.

The last day of early voting is October 30. Election Day is November 3. For more information on the voting process visit Brazos Votes.

