Bremond ISD extending asynchronous learning

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - Bremond ISD has announced they are extending the time period for asynchronous learning. According to a Facebook post from the district, there are 11 positive cases within the district and their positivity rate remains high.

Asynchronous instruction on all campuses will be extended through Friday, Oct. 23. They have also said extracurricular activities have been rescheduled.

The district is reminding students to continue to check their Google Classrooms every day and complete their work. BISD coaches and band directors will be contacting students and parents about practice and game schedules during the remote instruction period.

