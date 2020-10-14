Advertisement

Bremond Tigers announce new district schedule due to positive COVID-19 cases

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Tiger football team has announced that its varsity schedule is being altered due to some positive COVID-19 cases. Bermond will now play:

@ Wortham @ 6pm on Wednesday October 21st

vs Chilton @6pm on Monday October 26th

@ Mart @ 2pm on Saturday October 31st

vs Hubbard on Friday November 6th

Earlier Wednesday KBTX News reported that Bremond ISD has announced they are extending the time period for asynchronous learning. According to a Facebook post from the district, there are 11 positive cases within the district and their positivity rate remains high.

Asynchronous instruction on all campuses will be extended through Friday, Oct. 23.

