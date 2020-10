COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Waller Tuesday night 25-7, 25-14, 25-14 in a District 19-5A match at Cougar Gym. College Station is now 4-1 in district play.

College Station will return to action October 16 for a road match against Brenham.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.