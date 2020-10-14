Advertisement

COVID-19 relief takes center stage in race for District 8 seat

Kevin Brady, R, and Elizabeth Hernandez, D
Kevin Brady, R, and Elizabeth Hernandez, D(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both candidates vying for the District 8 seat want to help the millions of people who lost their job during the pandemic. Here’s where incumbent Republican Kevin Brady would start.

“Right now the focus should be on helping small businesses survive with another round of PPP loans, keeping workers at the job whether they’re at an airline, an energy company, or a midsized business,” said Rep. Brady.

His opponent, Democrat Elizabeth Hernandez has a different approach.

“Well, I think we need to one, reinstate the additional unemployment," said Hernandez. “You know the federal government needs to supplement that, the state needs to expand on that. We need to send more direct payments to the people. I’m not particularly a fan of the paycheck protection plan. That’s more trickle-down economics.”

Hernandez is fairly new to politics, but she’s approaching a seat in Congress with an eye on our debt. She’s got about 20 years' worth of experience in the accounting field.

“To go into debt when you’re cutting taxes for the wealthy, that is not ok. Obviously, Brady has been on the ways and means committee. It’s very strange to me that we have very few accountants in congress and I plan to take my degree and experience to hopefully change and turn things around so we’re not kicking this debt down to our children,” said Hernandez.

Brady chairs the committee responsible for tax legislation. He says serving the district for over 20 years gives him a lot of experience.

“I’m a conservative and I’m proud to have led the efforts to cut taxes and rebuild the strongest economy on the planet, to reform the IRS, to pass the Mexico Canada trade agreement, and to lead the effort to end surprise medical bills,” said Brady.

There is some common ground between Brady and Hernandez.

Both say it’s important to work with the other party and both would like to find a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local brewpup favorites return to BCS but now on a food truck

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Nemo Nachos, French Toast, and Chicken and Waffles are back!

Coronavirus

COVID in Context: Brazos County virus death rate is highest for African Americans, lowest for Hispanic population

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The COVID-19 death rate for each of these groups can be found by calculating the percentage of confirmed cases that resulted in a death.

Education

Bremond ISD extending asynchronous learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Asynchronous instruction on all campuses will be extended though Friday, Oct. 23

Coronavirus

Active cases fall, 20 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 14

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

This Bryan woman performed a breast self-exam every month for 50 years. When she was 84, it paid off.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Citing her age, Billie Adams decided not to undergo chemotherapy.

News

Rep. Trent Ashby seeks 5th term in Texas House District 57 election against democratic challenger Jason Rogers

Updated: 13 hours ago
Voters spanning six east Texas counties will decide between incumbent republican Rep. Trent Ashby and democratic challenger Jason Rogers for who will represent their district in the state legislature in Austin on November 3.

News

Texas A&M’s Fisher Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

Updated: 14 hours ago
Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher was named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week after leading the Aggies to a 41-38 victory over No. 4 Florida at Kyle Field, officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Tuesday.

News

Voters being reminded to follow dress code while casting ballots

Updated: 14 hours ago
Electioneering is not allowed inside the polling areas.

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 10/13

Updated: 14 hours ago