COVID-19 relief takes center stage in race for District 8 seat

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both candidates vying for the District 8 seat want to help the millions of people who lost their job during the pandemic. Here’s where incumbent Republican Kevin Brady would start.

“Right now the focus should be on helping small businesses survive with another round of PPP loans, keeping workers at the job whether they’re at an airline, an energy company, or a midsized business,” said Rep. Brady.

His opponent, Democrat Elizabeth Hernandez has a different approach.

“Well, I think we need to one, reinstate the additional unemployment," said Hernandez. “You know the federal government needs to supplement that, the state needs to expand on that. We need to send more direct payments to the people. I’m not particularly a fan of the paycheck protection plan. That’s more trickle-down economics.”

Hernandez is fairly new to politics, but she’s approaching a seat in Congress with an eye on our debt. She’s got about 20 years' worth of experience in the accounting field.

“To go into debt when you’re cutting taxes for the wealthy, that is not ok. Obviously, Brady has been on the ways and means committee. It’s very strange to me that we have very few accountants in congress and I plan to take my degree and experience to hopefully change and turn things around so we’re not kicking this debt down to our children,” said Hernandez.

Brady chairs the committee responsible for tax legislation. He says serving the district for over 20 years gives him a lot of experience.

“I’m a conservative and I’m proud to have led the efforts to cut taxes and rebuild the strongest economy on the planet, to reform the IRS, to pass the Mexico Canada trade agreement, and to lead the effort to end surprise medical bills,” said Brady.

There is some common ground between Brady and Hernandez.

Both say it’s important to work with the other party and both would like to find a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients.

