COVID in Context: Brazos County virus death rate is highest for African Americans, lowest for Hispanic population

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District keeps track of confirmed COVID-19 cases and COVID-related deaths in certain racial and ethnic groups: Hispanic, African American, and white. The categories “Other” and “Unknown” fill in the gaps.

The COVID-19 death rate for each of those groups can be found by calculating the percentage of confirmed cases that resulted in a death.

Therefore, the death rate for each of the racial or ethnic groups accounted for is as follows:

African American: 1.75 percent

Hispanic: 0.75 percent

White: 1.19 percent

Unknown: 0.11 percent

Other: 0 percent

Brazos Co. Death Rates by Race or Ethnicity (KBTX)

