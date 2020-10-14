Advertisement

COVID in Context: Brazos County virus death rate is highest for African Americans, lowest for Hispanic population

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District keeps track of confirmed COVID-19 cases and COVID-related deaths in certain racial and ethnic groups: Hispanic, African American, and white. The categories “Other” and “Unknown” fill in the gaps.

The COVID-19 death rate for each of those groups can be found by calculating the percentage of confirmed cases that resulted in a death.

Therefore, the death rate for each of the racial or ethnic groups accounted for is as follows:

African American: 1.75 percent

Hispanic: 0.75 percent

White: 1.19 percent

Unknown: 0.11 percent

Other: 0 percent

Brazos Co. Death Rates by Race or Ethnicity
Brazos Co. Death Rates by Race or Ethnicity(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Closing schools is latest front in virus fight across Europe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
European countries, and even regions inside countries, are applying drastically contrasting strategies to get a handle on the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases surge across Germany

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Germany reports the highest cumulative infection numbers since April.

National

Extra safety scrutiny planned as virus vaccine worries grow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With this week’s pause of a second major vaccine study because of an unexplained illness a quarter of Americans say they won’t get vaccinated.

Coronavirus

Active cases fall, 20 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Other retailers like Macy’s have said that their Black Friday deals will be spread out and will encourage more online shopping, but none have given specific details.

Coronavirus

36 states see COVID surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Much of the U.S. is seeing an increase in new coronavirus cases over the last week.

National

Some treatment trials experience setbacks as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
As more than 30 states in the U.S. have seen a rise in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, health experts warn the surge could overwhelm hospitals.

National

Early voters face long wait times, lines

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Early voters in Georgia and Texas faced wait times up to 8 hours long and miserably long lines wrapping around buildings.

Coronavirus

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

Coronavirus

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
As of August, nearly 41% of adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported struggling with mental health issues.