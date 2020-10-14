Advertisement

Earth breaks September heat record, may reach warmest year ever

January - September is the 2nd hottest on record
This record was driven by high heat in Europe, Northern Asia, Russia and much of the Southern Hemisphere.
This record was driven by high heat in Europe, Northern Asia, Russia and much of the Southern Hemisphere.(Source: NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Earth sweltered to a record hot September last month, with U.S. climate officials saying there’s nearly a two-to-one chance that 2020 will end up as the globe’s hottest year on record.

Boosted by human-caused climate change, global temperatures averaged 60.75 degrees (15.97 Celsius) last month, edging out 2015 and 2016 for the hottest September in 141 years of recordkeeping, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday. That’s 1.75 degrees (0.97 degrees Celsius) above the 20th century average.

This record was driven by high heat in Europe, Northern Asia, Russia and much of the Southern Hemisphere, said NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo. California and Oregon had their hottest Septembers on record.

Earth has had 44 straight Septembers where it has been warmer than the 20th century average and 429 straight months without a cooler than normal month, according to NOAA. The hottest seven Septembers on record have been the last seven.

That means “that no millennial or even parts of Gen-X has lived through a cooler than normal September,” said North Carolina state climatologist Kathie Dello, herself a millennial.

What’s happening is a combination of global warming from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas and natural variability, Sanchez-Lugo said. But the biggest factor is the human-caused warming, she and Dello said.

The globe set this record despite a La Nina, which is a cooling of parts of the central Pacific that changes weather patterns and usually slightly lowers temperatures.

“A La Nina is no match for how much we’re warming the planet,” Dello said.

The first nine months of 2020 are the second warmest on record, a shade behind 2016 when there was a strong warming El Nino. But Sanchez-Lugo said her office’s calculations show that there’s a 64.7% chance that 2020 will pass 2016 in the last three months to take the title as the warmest year on record. And if it doesn’t make it, she said it’ll easily be in the top three, probably top two.

“We’re catching up” to 2016, Sanchez-Lugo said. “It’s a very tight race.”

With the climate trend, heat records that looked like it would take many years to break get passed quicker, said Colorado University weather data scientist Sam Lillo.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears .

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Census whiplashed by changing deadlines, accuracy concerns

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court's decision to allow the Trump administration to end the 2020 census this week put the brakes on a whiplashed census that had faced starts and stops from the pandemic, natural disasters and court rulings.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett tells doubtful Dems she’d keep open mind on Supreme Court

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) discusses Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings

Updated: 38 minutes ago

National Politics

First lady: Son Barron was positive for COVID, now negative

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

National

Facing new fire threat, crews deploy to Northern California

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

Latest News

National

Missouri couple charged in death of emaciated 10-year-old

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Court records say a 10-year-old Missouri girl whose parents have been charged in her death was so emaciated that a detective said she looked “like a Holocaust victim.”

Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source.

National

Cottonelle recalls wipes after reports of irritation, minor infection

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dorothy Sedovic
Cottonelle reported the affected wipes were found to not meet the “high quality standards” of the brand and a bacterium could be found in the affected products.

National

Missouri couple charged after girl starves to death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Community demands justice for 10-year-old girl authorities say was starved to death by her parents.

News

Nursing homes and assisted living centers starting to allow limited visitations inside

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Nursing homes are starting to allow limited visitations inside.